Sirios Capital Management L P Has $24.64 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,360 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 5.0% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after buying an additional 1,525,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,641,000 after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,905,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,326,000 after buying an additional 550,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,200,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,119,378,000 after acquiring an additional 481,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.42. 3,470,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

