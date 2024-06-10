Sirios Capital Management L P Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 242.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.4% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,408,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,917,874. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $872.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $169.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

