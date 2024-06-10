Sirios Capital Management L P Increases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 798.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.97. The company had a trading volume of 479,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,112. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.51.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

