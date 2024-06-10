SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.57.

NYSE SM opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 26.7% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 52,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 181,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

