Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,388,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 569,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 253,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

