SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) is Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mill Road Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169,308 shares during the quarter. SP Plus makes up approximately 4.9% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP stock remained flat at $53.99 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. SP Plus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

