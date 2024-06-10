Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,662,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,996,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $133,952,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.5 %

SWK traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $82.02. 1,549,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

