State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 346,346 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,996,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 346,346 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $50,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3,202.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,721,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,752,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

