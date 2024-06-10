State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 12,361 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 683,509,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,837,960,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 683,509,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,837,960,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,939,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,265,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $127.72 and a one year high of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

