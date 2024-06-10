State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 15,405 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $37,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after buying an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 79,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TT traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.88. 183,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.46. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $175.36 and a 1-year high of $338.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

