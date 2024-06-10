State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 7,270 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $44,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.27. 90,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,532. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $221.20 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.30.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

