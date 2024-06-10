State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGFree Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,001 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $48,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 667,034 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after acquiring an additional 469,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,278,000 after acquiring an additional 337,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.26. The company had a trading volume of 297,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,448. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

