State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 26,879 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 26,879 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $34,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.82. 206,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,511. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.99.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

