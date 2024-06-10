Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.28.

Shares of Stelco stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$39.68. 15,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.93 and a 1 year high of C$51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

