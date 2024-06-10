Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 44,442 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the average volume of 31,020 call options.
First Solar Stock Up 4.9 %
FSLR traded up $13.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.34. 2,222,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.38. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $286.60.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of First Solar
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,068,991,000 after acquiring an additional 105,236 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,123,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.64.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Solar
First Solar Company Profile
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
