StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
Shares of DIT stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $133.61 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.55.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $601.88 million for the quarter.
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
