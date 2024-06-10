StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

NYSE:VHI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 935.00 and a beta of 1.43. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter.

Valhi Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valhi

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.