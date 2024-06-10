StockNews.com Lowers Herc (NYSE:HRI) to Hold

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

HRI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.18. 277,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.18. Herc has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,956 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Herc by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

