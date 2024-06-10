StockNews.com Lowers IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $580.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $497.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

