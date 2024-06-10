StockNews.com Upgrades Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to “Hold”

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.13. 288,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $914.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

