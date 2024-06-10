StockNews.com Upgrades FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

