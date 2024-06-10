StockNews.com Upgrades VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to “Buy”

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $180.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.71. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $226.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 46.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in VeriSign by 38.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

