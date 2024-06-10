STP One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.83 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. STP has a total market capitalization of $95.03 million and $3.83 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,858.57 or 0.99865321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.39 or 0.00093482 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04834954 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $2,493,005.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

