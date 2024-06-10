Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,026 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises approximately 1.2% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $349,448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hershey by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after buying an additional 1,453,819 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 18,495.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after buying an additional 294,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after buying an additional 222,960 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,672,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $3.97 on Monday, reaching $192.09. 765,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $263.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.57.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.