Strategic Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wix.com worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.69. 364,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,624. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $178.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

