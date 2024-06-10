Strategic Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Wix.com worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Trading Down 0.5 %
WIX stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.69. 364,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,624. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $178.65.
Wix.com Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
