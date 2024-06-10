Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.71. The stock had a trading volume of 953,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $144.59 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

