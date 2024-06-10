Strategic Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.85. 3,357,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,125,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average of $182.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

