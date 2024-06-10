Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,291 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CRH by 100.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $274,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 108.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,172,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. CRH plc has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.