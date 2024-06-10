Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 18,831 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,415 shares of company stock worth $11,705,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 492,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,489. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

