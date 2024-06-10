StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 113100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
StrikePoint Gold Trading Down 12.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.02.
StrikePoint Gold Company Profile
StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.
