Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $8.46 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,429.20 or 0.99952031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012301 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00091880 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023954 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

