Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,395,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,836 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $28,388.36.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.65. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 579.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 220,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,405,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

