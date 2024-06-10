Superstring Capital Management LP Invests $8.58 Million in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,000. Immunovant comprises about 6.1% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Superstring Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Immunovant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $149,882.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,891,350.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,397,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $149,882.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,891,350.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $25.41. 1,149,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

