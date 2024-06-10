Superstring Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 326,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. Roivant Sciences makes up 2.6% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,930,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,555. The company has a current ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

