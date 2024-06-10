Superstring Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Inozyme Pharma accounts for 0.4% of Superstring Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Superstring Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Inozyme Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426,961 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 6.3% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,270,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INZY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,415.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

INZY traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 261,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,855. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $295.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

