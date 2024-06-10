Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Position Increased by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,052 shares during the period. Sutro Biopharma accounts for 1.0% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.28% of Sutro Biopharma worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $3.95. 391,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 94.18% and a negative net margin of 74.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

