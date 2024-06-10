Symmetry Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 271,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lucid Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCID remained flat at $2.73 during midday trading on Monday. 13,499,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,367,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

