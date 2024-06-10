Symmetry Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 271,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lucid Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LCID remained flat at $2.73 during midday trading on Monday. 13,499,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,367,922. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.
View Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.