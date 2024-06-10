Symmetry Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $789,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,053,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 431,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 204,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.52. 2,431,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

