Symmetry Investments LP Decreases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Symmetry Investments LP reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP owned about 0.05% of APA worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in APA by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,875 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,278,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.25.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

