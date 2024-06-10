Symmetry Investments LP Invests $13.66 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 260,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,658,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Symmetry Investments LP owned about 0.35% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 80,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.48. 10,505,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,966,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.