Symmetry Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 23,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,435 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,633.6% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 51,002 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 65,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,832,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $113.09. 15,239,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,246,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $445.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

