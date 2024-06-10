Symmetry Investments LP Takes $1.33 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 1.3 %

CVNA stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.92. 4,356,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,642. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,258,273 shares of company stock valued at $133,148,690. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

