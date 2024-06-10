Symmetry Investments LP Takes $3.16 Million Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 279,382 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $5,881,000. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 31,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $15.41. 1,397,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,843. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLCA. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

