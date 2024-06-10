Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of SNDX opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,968,000 after acquiring an additional 198,262 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,631 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,000 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

