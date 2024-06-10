Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $14,203,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $15,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $574.68. 361,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,669. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.61. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

