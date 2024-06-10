Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

TARO stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $45.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

