TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells C$200,000.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 820,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,234. The firm has a market cap of C$56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.37. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$55.69.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1883013 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

