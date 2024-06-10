Tcwp LLC Buys 1,718 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tcwp LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Tcwp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 70,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.01. 3,607,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,016. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

