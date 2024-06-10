Tcwp LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.01. 405,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,566. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $144.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

