Tcwp LLC Sells 6,219 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Tcwp LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 510,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,782,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $81.48. The stock had a trading volume of 192,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,416. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $82.40.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.